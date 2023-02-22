With Oscars 2023 around the corner, the team of RRR is prepared to fly down to the United States and attend the greatest award show of the year. As fans wait with bated breaths for the iconic Naatu Naatu song to bag the prestigious award, Ram Charan had left early on Tuesday, leaving everyone surprised since the Oscars will be taking place later next month. But the reason for his early departure has just come to light now.

The actor who played Alluri Sitarama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all set to feature on America’s popular talk show Good Morning America 3 at 1 pm PST/11:30 pm IST on February 23rd. Ram Charan was spotted earlier at the Hyderabad airport yesterday donning an all-black attire and was also barefooted. Seemingly, the actor was following the restrictions devotees of the Sabarimala temple adhere to before visiting the temple.

SS Rajamouli’s Magnum opus RRR has made the country proud by winning the Golden Globes and scoring a nomination for Oscars under the Best Original Song category. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairawa and composed by M.M Keeravani, the foot tapping number has made it to everyone’s playlist and has left an everlasting mark in the global scenario. While the peppy song has compelled the entire world to groove to the musical masterpiece, several celebrities irrespective of the industry they hail from have attempted the hook step of the globally loved song.

RRR starred N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film was about two real-life Indian revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju’s relentless fight against the British Raj. Made on a whopping budget of Rs 550 crores, the film was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office raking in over Rs 1200 crores.

James Cameron who was thoroughly impressed by Ram Charan’s character in the film had told Speak Easy, “And the journey that you go on, especially understanding the Ram character for two-thirds of the movie was very challenging. And then you finally understand what’s going on in his head, and it’s heartbreaking. I just think it’s a triumph. And I told Mr Rajamouli this in person recently. But, we didn’t really get much time to talk. It was crowded. I’d love to talk to him more."

