Ahead of Pathaan's Release, a Look at Shah Rukh Khan's Patriotic Films, From Swades to Chak De India

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen by playing a captive RAW agent in Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan. The makers of the film have already unveiled the trailer of the film that shows the actor being pitted against John Abraham-led private terrorist group, Outfit X.

To rescue India from the heinous assault of the evil organization, Shah Rukh Khan joins hands with Deepika Padukone (another soldier) in an action-packed mission that’s set to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Pathaan will hit the big screens on January 25. Ahead of the film’s release, here’s taking a quick look at some of the other patriotic movies of King Khan.

Chak De! India

Helmed by Shimit Amin, Chak De! India chronicles the life of a former hockey star, who is ostracized from the sport after being branded as anti-nationalist owing to religious prejudice. After 7 years, he makes a comeback as the coach of India’s women’s hockey team to redeem his name. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the movie was bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Swades

Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a NASA scientist Mohan Bhargava in this Ashutosh Gowarikar directorial, who travels to his home country in an attempt to track down his beloved nanny, Kaveri. During his stay in an Indian village, Mohan advocates for several reforms including setting up a micro-hydroelectric project to generate electricity in the region.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This film features Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla as each other’s arch-rival who work as TV reporters for separate news channels. However, destiny makes them join hands to seek justice and save the life of a man who has been ordered a death sentence after being falsely branded as a terrorist by politicians.

Main Hoon Na

Helmed by Farah Khan, Main Hoon Na stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles. King Khan plays an undercover agent Major Ram who has been sent to a college to protect a general’s daughter from a rogue soldier. While doing so, the undercover officer also makes an attempt to reconcile with his family to fulfill his father’s dying wish.

Dil Se..

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, Dil Se.. is a disturbing romance tale set against the background of insurgent and counter-insurgent violence in the northeastern states. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Dil Se.. marked Zinta’s debut in Bollywood.

