Ahead of Pune Municipal Polls, Actor Asawari Joshi Leaves Congress, Joins NCP

The Pune Municipal Corporation Elections will be held soon. We have often seen actors campaigning for their favourite political parties ahead of elections. With elections in sight, actor Asawari Joshi has left Congress and joined the Nationalist Congress Party.

Asawari joined NCP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. A small joining ceremony was also held for Asawari at the NCP headquarters in Mumbai. Asawari is likely to get a big responsibility in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation Elections.

Asawari had joined Congress on February 8, 2019, to fight the Lok Sabha elections.

Renowned Marathi actress Asawari Joshi joins Congress today under the leadership of Mumbai Congress Chief @sanjaynirupam pic.twitter.com/y80WRJrpGv— Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) February 18, 2019

After her foray into politics, the number of her projects has declined. Asawari has been seen in 66 Sadashiv and Jawani Zindabad.

66 Sadashiv narrated the story of Prabhakar Shrikhande. The film describes how Prabhakar is spreading awareness about a new art form and trying to gain recognition for the same. Despite a very good premise, the film failed at the box office. Only Mohan Joshi and Vandana Gupte were applauded. Besides these two veteran actors, Dhananjay Amonkar, Rahul Belapurkar and others were also part of this film. The film was criticised for poor execution.

Jawani Zindabad has been directed by Shiv Kadam. Besides Asawari, Yatin Karyekar, Manasi Naik, Ketaki Narayan and Abhishek Sathe were part of this film. The film was a flop and criticised for its tried and tested formula approach.

Asawari made her debut with the film Mazhe Ghar Mazha Sansar. The film, based on the novel Joul by Ratnakar Matkari, instantly struck a chord with the audience. Asawari played the role of Suman. The film had a thoroughly poignant storyline and is remembered even today.

Asawari rose to fame with her character Usha Madam in the serial Office Office. One of the most popular shows depicted how the common man has to endure corruption for getting their work done in government offices.

