Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Marriage, Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Wedding Card Goes Viral

Despite Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor remaining tight-lipped, rumours about their hush-hush wedding ceremony have become the talk of the town. Fans have already painted the B-town red. And now, amid all the reports about Ranbir and Alia’s rumoured marriage, a photo of the wedding reception card of the actor’s parents - late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor - is making rounds of the internet. The picture has gone viral, leaving netizens emotional.

As per a media report, the lovebirds will tie the knots at Ranbir’s ancestral home in Chembur, RK House. And in 1980, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also exchanged their wedding vows at the same venue. The veteran stars’ hosted their wedding reception on January 23, 1980, for their friends and family members. The text on the viral card reads, “Mr and Mrs. Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr. and Mrs. Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.” Take a look at the viral wedding reception card of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor here:

The priceless picture of their reception card has left the netizens emotional, as several users remembered the late actor. One user wrote, “Unbelievable that Rishi is not with us, RIP Chintu sir." Another commented, “What a memory." Other users expressed their desire that the wedding invitation card of Ranbir and Alia should be based on a similar theme.

Coming back to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding speculation, several reports have claimed that the duo will tie the knot on April 17 and their pre-wedding festivities will kick off on April 13. Not just this, but reportedly, the two have gotten their wedding squad to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) ahead of their wedding.

