Ahead of Release, Makers of RRR to Unveil Celebration Anthem on March 14; Details Inside

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the long-delayed Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer, is all prepped up for a grand release on March 25. With just two weeks to go for the worldwide premiere of the pan India big-budget film, the RRR team has stepped up its pre-promotion activities. As per the latest report, the makers have announced that they will unveil the celebration anthem of RRR on March 14.

To maintain the buzz around the film and keep fans enthralled, the makers are planning to release interesting posters and some audio numbers along with offline events.

The makers will be releasing a patriotic song titled Etthara Jenda. Meanwhile, the poster released by the team features the lead cast Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt shaking a leg.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the 1920s. SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments, has a budget ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore.

The release date of RRR has been delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With RRR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will mark their Telugu film debut. Among others, the film also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film will be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

