Ahead of RRR and Radhe Shyam's Release, Andhra Govt Revises Ticket Prices. Details Here

The ticket-pricing controversy in Andhra Pradesh seems to have abated finally. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government released the new ticket-pricing policy on Monday. At a meeting attended by Bahubali director SS Rajamouli and Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas, the state government formally announced the creation of a new category to increase prices in single screen theatres that boast facilities on par with multiplexes. The prices have been revised by 100-300% in various categories.

The recliner seating category will cost Rs 250 irrespective of the village/city status. At least 25% of the total seats should be reserved for the non-premium category in all the classes. Last month, several big stars, including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and top directors Koratala Siva and SS Rajamouli, met CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and pressed the need for revision of ticket prices. The industry suffered a lot due to the low prices of tickets to films made on big budgets.

Advertisement

The state government’s refusal to revise prices before the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak infuriated his fans, and they said the step was meant to harass Pawan Kalyan because of political reasons.

The price revision government order came four days before the release of Rajamouli’s RRR.

The prices were revised to Rs 125 and Rs 250 from Rs 75, Rs 150 and Rs 250 respectively, in multiplexes. The prices in non-AC theatres in cities have been revised to Rs 40 and Rs 60 from Rs 20, Rs 40, Rs 60.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.