Ahead of RRR Shoot, Alia Bhatt Gets Together with Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Sitara

Alia Bhatt has finally joined the sets of her upcoming film, RRR in Hyderabad after a long haul delay. Alia, on December 8, decided to drop by Mahesh Babu’s place. She also gave a special surprise to the actor’s daughter, Sitara. Not only did she meet with the little one, but also went bearing an adorable gift.

Photos from Alia’s visit to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's house have been breaking the internet. Alia presented to Sitara, a beautiful eco-friendly dress comprising of a sleeveless white top and a blue checkered skirt, from her newly-launched kidswear clothing company.

The young girl looked happy while flaunting her new dress and thanked the actress for making her day. Sitara, who loved the outfit, was seen striking several poses in her '#OutfitOfTheDay.’ A few happy images of Sitara wearing the dress and also posing with her ‘favourite actress’ Alia were shared on Instagram. Sitara also gave a glimpse of the gift wrapping.

Sharing a streak of adorable photographs on Instagram, Sitara wrote, “From my favourite actress to me Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!!Made my day Simply love it Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there! #EcoFriendly #OutfitOfTheDay”

Alia recently resumed work on SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actress, who landed in Hyderabad on December 7, shared a candid photo with the filmmaker. The picture showed Rajamouli explaining something to Alia who listens attentively. Alia captioned the photo, “New day. New beginning”

The team of RRR also extended a warm welcome to the actress as she joined sets. The photo shared on their official Instagram handle was captioned, “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt #RRR”

Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr. NTR as Komaram Bheem will be seen playing the main characters in the film. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the forthcoming magnum opus.