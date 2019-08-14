Take the pledge to vote

Ahead of Sacred Games 2 Premiere, 8 Questions We Hope Are Answered This Season

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, Sacred Games 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Surveen Chawla in important roles.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 14, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Image: Netflix India/Twitter
Image: Netflix India/Twitter
Anticipation is running on an all-time high, with Sacred Games 2 set to premiere on Netflix on Thursday.

Several conspiracy theories are floating on the web about the characters, plotlines, twists and the much-awaited climax.

Before Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde take over our lives once again, here we list a few questions that we hope are answered in the upcoming instalment of Vikramaditya Motwane’s blockbuster thriller.

1. Season 1 ended on Day 15 of the 25-day timeline. With Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) dead, Season 2 will start with Mumbai cop Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) having only two weeks to solve the mystery Gaitonde forewarned him about and save his city. However, we still don’t know what catastrophic event Sartaj is trying to prevent.

2. Even though Gaitonde's journey from a penniless youth to becoming Mumbai’s most wanted gangster and finally killing himself has been an intriguing watch, what remains to be seen is why he was saved from a prison riot by mysterious men? Also, why did he shoot himself dead?

3. Season 1 showed how Gaitonde got acquainted with Sartaj's father Dilbagh Singh, a kind-hearted constable, who kept him alive in prison. Their equation is yet to be fully explored.

4. Although we’ve been introduced to them but we still don’t know how DCP Parulakar, Chief Minister Bhosale, actor Zoya Mirza and Malcolm are linked to Guruji and whether they are aware of his sinister plans.

5. Gaitonde's history has been extensively shown but we still don’t know much about Sartaj's past.

6. Season 2 promos have Guruji talking about a sacrifice that needs to be made. Though Malcolm does chop off Sartaj's thumb in Season 1 as sacrifice, we know there is more.

7. Season 1 had two timelines running parallel to each other. It will be interesting to see how they converge.

8. Finally, Bunty is killed in Season 1, but he will still be seen in Season 2 in flashbacks. Trivedi is dead as well, but we don’t know yet how he ends up in Gaitonde's secret hideout.

