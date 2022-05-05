Ahead of Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release, Mahesh Babu Gets His Own Emoji - Have You Used It Yet?

Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film which also stars Keerthy Suresh will hit theatres on May 12. While fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, the makers have raised excitement levels among all by releasing a Twitter emoji of Mahesh Babu. Reportedly, this is the first time in the Telugu Film Industry that a movie has introduced an emoji of its character.

On Thursday, Mahesh Babu also took to his official Twitter account and ‘tried’ the new emoji. “Just trying out this new emoji (sic)" he wrote as he used the hashtag Sarkaru Vaari Paata and dropped an emoji of himself.

Fans were quick to react to the new emoji. “This is so cool," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Best of luck & lots of love."

Meanwhile, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks, and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. The trailer of the film was released earlier this week. It started with Mahesh Babu giving a lecture to some people regarding the value of money. Following this, the scene shifts to a foreign location, where he meets and flirts with Keerthy Suresh. The trailer also depicted how the action Mahesh Babu is funny and romantic during his scenes with Keerthy, whereas he is intense during his action scenes. Apart from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in key roles. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta. AS Prakash is the art director. The film will release in theaters on May 12th.

