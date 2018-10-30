GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd Birthday, Mannat Gets All Decked Up; See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan fans are literally counting the days until the actor turns 53 this Friday.

Updated:October 30, 2018, 6:49 PM IST
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan fans are literally counting the days until the actor turns 53 this Friday. This time, it will be a double celebration for them as the King Khan will also be unveiling the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero on November 2. And, looks like the preparations for the same are in a full swing as his residence Mannat is already decked up.

A few pictures of SRK’s abode have made their way to social media. In the photos, which have now gone viral, the actor’s stunning mansion can be seen all lit up.

Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees Shah Rukh in the role of a vertically challenged man.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.

Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.


