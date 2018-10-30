English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 53rd Birthday, Mannat Gets All Decked Up; See Pics
Shah Rukh Khan fans are literally counting the days until the actor turns 53 this Friday.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Shah Rukh Khan fans are literally counting the days until the actor turns 53 this Friday. This time, it will be a double celebration for them as the King Khan will also be unveiling the trailer of his much-awaited film Zero on November 2. And, looks like the preparations for the same are in a full swing as his residence Mannat is already decked up.
A few pictures of SRK’s abode have made their way to social media. In the photos, which have now gone viral, the actor’s stunning mansion can be seen all lit up.
Take a look:
Also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero celebrates the “incompleteness in people” and sees Shah Rukh in the role of a vertically challenged man.
Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film would also be Sridevi’s final movie. The late actress will be seen in a special appearance for which she had already shot back in October in 2017. Sridevi would reportedly play herself in the film and share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor. The scene is said to be a party sequence.
Zero, written by Himanshu Sharma, is scheduled to release on December 21.
Few more pics to increase our excitement energy & madness as King @iamsrk 's Mannat being decorated so incredibly means huge plans are onn for sir @iamsrk 53rd Birthday as Double Dhamaka😍#3DaysToZeroTrailer & #3DaysForSRKDay— SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018
Mannat may hi SRKians ki Jannat hai #MannatYatra2K18 pic.twitter.com/ZeeozD45g6
Rehne De, Tu Nahi Samjhega....😘😍— SRKFANSASSOCIATION (@Srk_bangalore) October 29, 2018
WOW these are few live pics from our King Khan @iamsrk's Mannat & it is getting all decorated for much awaited day which is just 3 days away!
It's a place where thousands of SRKians will be waiting outside to see their Idol/God😍 #3DaysForSRKDay pic.twitter.com/zVZAeRjPus
