Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s TED Talk Season 2, Revisit These Pep Talks by Bollywood Celebs
As Shah Rukh Khan gears up for Ted Talks Season 2, here are five TED talks from Indian celebs that you shouldn’t miss.
Shah Rukh Khan delivering his TED Talk. (Image: Instagram)
Shah Rukh Khan is coming up with yet another season of TED Talks and he has already begun shooting for it. The first season, TED Talks India Nayi Soch, was released in December 2017.
For those not in the know, TED Talks are influential videos from expert speakers from various fields, including education, business, science, tech and creativity. The initiative was started in 1984 by a non-profit organization called TED. The motivational speeches, organized worldwide, are translated in over 100 languages.
Lately, several colleges and universities in India have also begun to organise TED Talks, inviting speakers from all walks to motivate young people with their experiences. As Shah Rukh gears up for Season 2, here are five TED Talks from Indian celebs (including SRK) that you shouldn’t miss:
AR Rahman
The music maestro played Indian traditional Carnatic music at his TED Talk, which is less about motivation and more about Indian ragas. But it nevertheless is an episode full of love and knowledge.
https://www.ted.com/talks/a_r_rahman_the_sublime_beauty_of_indian_ragas?language=en#t-89620
Karan Johar
In his TED Talk, Karn Johar reads a letter which he penned down for his kids Yash and Roohi, telling them about the importance of being, which he learnt from his father Yash Johar. He also speaks about the freedom that one should have in their thoughts and life.
https://www.ted.com/talks/karan_johar_a_letter_to_my_children?language=en
Mithila Palkar
In her TED Talk, Mithila narrates her journey to fame—from being a YouTube star to acting in web-series and then finally in movies. While she speaks about all of it, she reminds us that it's okay to not have any plan in life and to be unsure.
Javed Akhtar
The legendary poet, lyricist and screenwriter speaks about the richness of languages and words in his talk, discussing how they define a person. If you love languages, you shouldn’t miss out on this one.
https://www.ted.com/talks/javed_akhtar_the_gift_of_words?language=en
Shah Rukh Khan
The Badshah of Bollywood shares his thoughts on humanity, faith and love in one of the most famous TED Talks of all time. With his wit and humor, he speaks about his glorious career, making the audience laugh while sharing some hard-hitting truths about life.
https://www.ted.com/talks/shah_rukh_khan_thoughts_on_humanity_fame_and_love?language=en
