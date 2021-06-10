Ahead of Sherni Release, Check Out These 5 Brilliant Films on Man-animal Conflict

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the trailer of Vidya Balan-starrer Sherni, which will premiere on June 18. The film sees Vidya Balan as an upright forest officer, who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. The trailer of the Amit Masurkar-directorial has netizens tripping over Vidya.

The National Award-winning actress has always been a favourite with fans, and her magnetic performances in films like Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani and The Dirty Picture have garnered her critical acclaim. Fans were enthusiastic about the trailer, with one person writing, “After watching this trailer, Yes India can win Oscars."

“We can perfectly believe in Vidya mam and her acting skill… She is not going to disappoint us," wrote another.

In anticipation of Sherni, we have rounded up some critically acclaimed films that touch upon the topics of human-wildlife conflict:

Okja

Okja, directed by Oscar-winning Bong Joon-ho, talks about the relationship between animals and humans. There are many complex layers to this, but in the end, Okja is really a love story between a stone-hard young girl, Mija, and her dear animal friend, Okja. In the film, Mija goes against all odds to save Okja after a powerful, multinational food company kidnaps her super pig.

The Revenant

The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, follows the real-life tale of a rough and tumbling wilderness fur trapper, Hugh Glass, and depicts his struggles after surviving a bear attack and then travelling hundreds of miles and through six weeks of dark, cold nights. The film is shot in starkly beautiful, but dangerously frozen landscapes across British Columbia, Alberta, and other inhospitable areas. Leonardo DiCaprio won his first and only Oscar for Best Actor at the 2016 Academy Awards for his intense performance in the film.

Life of Pi

In Life of Pi, a young Pi Patel undergoes a life-changing experience when he finds himself stranded at sea on a tiny lifeboat with a hungry Bengal tiger following a storm. The film is adapted from Yann Martel’s best-selling novel of the same name. Loaded with a brilliant script, flawless direction, extraordinary cinematography and visual effects, Life of Pi’s universal message of hope, courage, resilience and spirituality is what makes it one of the most memorable films in the genre.

Jaws

Director Steven Spielberg’s visually compelling adaptation of Peter Benchley’s novel about a giant man-eating shark terrorising a beach resort is an undisputed masterpiece. Even after 46 years, the American thriller is so thematically rich that it still manages to speak loudly and clearly to present times.

The Birds

To this day, many people remember being frightened of their wits watching legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic film about a small northern California town and its battle with increasingly violent bird attacks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here