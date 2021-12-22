Ahead of Shyam Singha Roy's Release, Nani Fans Unveil His 63-Foot Cutout in Hyderabad

Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer Shyam Singha Roy will hit the theatres on December 24. The fans of Nani are all excited about the movie and have already started a massive celebration ahead of the release. On Wednesday, a massive cutout of Nani was unveiled by his fans outside a theatre. The photos and videos of the same have caught everybody’s attention on the internet.

In the videos and photos, a huge crowd is seen showering Nani’s 63-foot cutout with flowers in Hyderabad.

Besides Nani and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles. The film, set in the British era in the city of Calcutta, also stars Jishu Sen Gupta, Leela Samson, Manish Wadwa, Barun Chanda in supporting roles.

Moreover, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen playing important roles in the film.

The film will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. As the release date approached, the film unit has stepped up its promotions as part of its pre-release activities. The trailer of the film, which was released earlier, has garnered an overwhelming response from the fans.

The last two films starring Nani — Tuck Jagdish (2021) and V (2020) — were released on OTT platforms. And now, Nani is back in theatres after almost two years.

Until now, huge cutouts of top actors like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan have been made in Telugu cinema.

