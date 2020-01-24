Ahead of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty Associates with Hollywood Cops and 'Bad Boys' Will Smith, Martin Lawrence

Rohit Shetty has collaborated with Bad Boys actors and Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence before their film Bad Boys for Life releases on January 31.

Recently, the director took to his Instagram account to share a promotional video of Bad Boys for Life and announced his association with the Hollywood action flick.

He wrote: “Proud to be associated with Bad Boys for Life in India... Releasing 31st January 2020 @sonypicturesin."

The video introduces the third part of the Bad Boy franchise, which also had clips of Shetty’s next release Sooryavanshi.

Set to hit the screens on March 27, Sooryavanshi will star Akshay Kumar, who will be the third hero in Rohit’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn (Singham and Singham 2) and Ranveer Singh (Simmba).

Akshay also shared a glimpse of the Bad Boys for Life on his personal social media account, asking his fans to relish the “videshi police” till the “desi police” come to entertain them.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen in Sooryavanshi as the female lead.

Hollywood franchise Bad Boys also has police detectives in the lead roles. The first part of the franchise came out in 1995 and a second part released in 2003.

It took nearly 20 years for the third installment to come out. So, excitement surrounding the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence- starrer action movie is high.

Bad Boys for Life will see bad boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett come together for a last time to beat the leader of a Miami drug cartel. The movie releases in India on January 31.

