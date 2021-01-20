Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday, Fans Trend 'One Day for SSR' on Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise on June 14, 2020 left fans across the world heartbroken and as his birthday approaches on Thursday, they are planning to make sure it turns out to be a special event indeed. Fans and their pages on Twitter have started an online campaign called ‘One Day for SSR’ to mark his 35th birthday on January 21.

Sushant died by suicide in his Bandra apartment last year, after which #JusticeforSSR became an omnipresent hashtag. Shocked fans, extensive media coverage and various controversies came up following the actor’s death.

It has been over seven months since the actor passed away and his fans are still equally emotional about him. One twitter user posted an edited picture of Sushant and wrote that his loss is hard to handle and that she continues to miss 'Seri', with reference to his last film Dil Bechara.

Another fan declared that Sushant’s birthday is an international holiday and people should post at least one tweet honoring the actor.

Tomorrow is an international holidayWhoever you are wherever you are in this world just tweet for sushant tomorrowONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY — Suniket Roy (@suniketroy) January 20, 2021

Another One Day for SSR tweet mentioned that the fans miss him dearly and still they will celebrate Sushant’s birthday with the knowledge that he is now in a better place and still flashing his smile.

We miss you dearlyStill we celebrate your birthdayKnowing you are in paradiseSmiling broadlyYour heartOverflowing with joy @itsSSR ❤️Sushi is all ready 4 his birthday bash with U all.Are you ready?ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY @Stusha07928958 @shadowofphoton @SiaRajput5 pic.twitter.com/cseTY89U8A — AMK ✨ (@itsAMK__) January 20, 2021

Some of the fans are also posting their favorite pictures of Sushant and paying their tributes to the actor.

Your smile is the reason for many others to smile @itsSSR ❤ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/pz9I5N78Yk — Shuvikaa!!SERI!! (@ssrain_shuvika_) January 20, 2021

The actor was last seen in Dil Bechara that was released posthumously on July 24, 2020. The movie also starred actress Sanjana Sanghi and was a remake of Hollywood movie, The Fault in Our Stars, based on John Green’s novel of the same name.

Sushant’s death led to multiple controversies last year. There was a criminal case filed against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showick Chakraborty by the late actor’s family in Patna. Actors like Kangana Ranaut also made some serious allegations against the Bollywood industry and how its nepotistic culture might have been a factor leading to Sushant’s death.