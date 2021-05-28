Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Her 'Rheality'

Last year, actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise took the country by storm. Ahead of the actor’s first death anniversary, Sushant’s girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media on Thursday to post a short but encouraging note on suffering and strength. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a note that read, “From great suffering, comes great strength! You’ll just have to trust me on this one.. Hang in there Love Rhea". Along with it, she wrote #rheality as the caption, which is an amalgamation of her name and the word reality.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment last year on June 14. Soon after the fateful incident, his father had filed an abetment to suicide case against Rhea, whom the late actor was dating at the time.

She was also arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in September on a drug-related charge. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant’s death.

However, the actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. Later, the makers dismissed the rumours, saying that she’s an important part of the film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here