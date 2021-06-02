Ahead of The Family Man 2 Premiere, a Look at Where Every Character Ends Up by Season 1 Finale

Season 1 of ‘The Family Man’ may only have 10 episodes but there’s a lot to remember and a whole bunch of characters to keep track of, so if you have come to find yourself needing a refresher on the fates of your favourite characters ahead of the premiere of The Family Man 2 on June 4 on Amazon Prime Video, we’ve compiled some key points for you! Here’s a quick run-through of where The Family Man characters land by the end of the first season:

Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi): After returning from Kashmir and thwarting Mission Zulfiqar by stopping the smuggling of nerve gas canisters from the Valley into Delhi, Srikant Tiwari discovers that a plan B of Zulfiqar is in motion. He immediately leaves for Delhi with his colleague JK Talpade to track ISIS terrorist Moosa Rehman aka Al-Qatil, whose plan is to recreate the Bhopal Gas Tragedy in New Delhi by hijacking a chemical plant. Upon their arrival in Delhi, JK informs Srikant that they have found Moosa’s mother. Following this, Srikant gets a video released in the media in which Moosa’s mother appeals to him to surrender. Srikant and JK soon breathe a great sigh of relief when they find Moosa’s dead body. But little do they know…

Suchitra Tiwari (Priyamani): Suchitra finally reunites with Srikant after his brief posting to Kashmir as “a punishment". She looks hesitant as she appears to hide something from Srikant. A day before Srikant’s arrival, Suchitra was in Lonavala with her colleague and friend, Arvind (Sharad Kelkar). The two had gone there for an official meeting but the plot seemingly implied that something happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night.

Moosa (Neeraj Madhav) and Sajid (Shahab Ali): We’re led to believe Moosa dies when he gets into a middle-of-the-road fight with his protege, Sajid after the former changes his mind and decides to stop the toxic gas from leaking at Orion Chemicals upon learning that his own mother is in Delhi too. However, the makers had left fans baffled when they released a teaser in January earlier this year titled “Is Moosa Really Dead?”

Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary) and Milind (Sunny Hinduja): Zoya and Milind are caught in a cross-fire at Orion Chemicals with Moosa’s men. Milind gets badly injured and is unable to reach out to Srikant for help and backup force. The very last scene of the season 1 finale shows Zoya cry in desperation and fear as one of the containers at the chemical factory bursts open after reaching the critical pressure.

Major Sameer (Darshan Kumaar): Major Sameer is arrested by the Pakistan army but is able to make Sajid meet Moosa in New Delhi by warning Basharat in the nick of time.

Jonali (Sanyukta Timsina): A text is accidentally sent to Jonali from her late boyfriend Kareem’s phone after a TASC official was trying to access Kareem’s (Abrar Qazi) mobile following his fake encounter. This makes Jonali curious and she goes on a search for Kareem’s body-cam which is hidden in an abandoned car parked at a location where he was shot down by Force One.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here