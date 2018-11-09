Ahead of Their Wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Marriage Licence in Los Angeles

Weeks before their wedding, actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have got their marriage license in the US.The couple, who got engaged in August this year, visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week and did the paperwork to obtain the license, reports theblast.com. The website added that they plan to bring the document to India for their December wedding. They will then file the license in the US to make their marriage official in both countries.Though they have not made any confirmations yet, speculations are rife that Priyanka and Nick are most likely to tie the knot at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort.Talking about his equation with his fiancé, Nick recently told USA Today, “You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.”The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.After her fun-filled mini vacay with her girlfriends, which included actors (future sister-in-law) Sophie Turner and (cousin) Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka retuned to India earlier this week to celebrate Diwali with her family.On the professional front, she recently featured in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Todd Strauss-Schulson's romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, her second Hollywood outing after Baywatch, which bombed at the box office.She is also filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and will produce a Marathi film titled Firebrand for Netflix.(With IANS inputs).