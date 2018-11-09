English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of Their Wedding, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Get Marriage Licence in Los Angeles
The couple visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week and did the paperwork to obtain the license.
Priyanka and Nick are most likely to tie the knot at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
Weeks before their wedding, actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have got their marriage license in the US.
The couple, who got engaged in August this year, visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week and did the paperwork to obtain the license, reports theblast.com. The website added that they plan to bring the document to India for their December wedding. They will then file the license in the US to make their marriage official in both countries.
Though they have not made any confirmations yet, speculations are rife that Priyanka and Nick are most likely to tie the knot at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort.
Talking about his equation with his fiancé, Nick recently told USA Today, “You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.”
The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.
After her fun-filled mini vacay with her girlfriends, which included actors (future sister-in-law) Sophie Turner and (cousin) Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka retuned to India earlier this week to celebrate Diwali with her family.
On the professional front, she recently featured in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Todd Strauss-Schulson's romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, her second Hollywood outing after Baywatch, which bombed at the box office.
She is also filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and will produce a Marathi film titled Firebrand for Netflix.
(With IANS inputs).
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The couple, who got engaged in August this year, visited the Beverly Hills Courthouse last week and did the paperwork to obtain the license, reports theblast.com. The website added that they plan to bring the document to India for their December wedding. They will then file the license in the US to make their marriage official in both countries.
Though they have not made any confirmations yet, speculations are rife that Priyanka and Nick are most likely to tie the knot at Rajasthan's Mehrangarh Fort.
Talking about his equation with his fiancé, Nick recently told USA Today, “You have to be honest with your other half. That’s where the beauty of a real relationship is, being able to be your authentic self. I have that in my life now.”
The pre-wedding festivities have long begun with Priyanka breaking the internet with the now-viral photos of her bridal shower hosted at Tiffany’s exclusive New York café and her trip to Amsterdam for her uber-glam bachelorette.
View this post on Instagram
Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)! Thank you so much @mubinarattonsey and @anjula_acharia for throwing me such a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules! My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved, thank you. And to top it off @tiffanyandco 😍 Perfect! Here’s sharing it with you...
After her fun-filled mini vacay with her girlfriends, which included actors (future sister-in-law) Sophie Turner and (cousin) Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka retuned to India earlier this week to celebrate Diwali with her family.
On the professional front, she recently featured in a blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer of Todd Strauss-Schulson's romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, her second Hollywood outing after Baywatch, which bombed at the box office.
She is also filming Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, and will produce a Marathi film titled Firebrand for Netflix.
(With IANS inputs).
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tiger Woods Expects Strong Field for Hero Challenge
- Thugs Of Hindostan Movie Review: Aamir, Amitabh Present a Solid Case of Great Boast, Little Roast
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- A Journey Through Praveen Jain's Lenses: Risking Life in Hashimpura to Finding the Most Photogenic PM
- Meet Kodo Nishimura, The Japanese Monk Who Loves Make-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...