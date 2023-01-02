Ahead Of Thunivu’s Release, Ajith Kumar Spends Quality Time With Family In London

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar Tamil film industry. Recently, the actor travelled to London with his family ahead of his film Thunivu’s theatrical release. Several pictures from his vacation have now gone viral, and social media users could not stop showering the actor and his family with love and admiration. Ajith was joined by his wife Shalini and their two children, Anoushka and Aadvik on his London trip. In the photos, the actor can be seen posing with his family.

The first photo shows Ajith posing with his beautiful wife. In the other photo, the actor poses with his daughter Anoushka, as she steals the limelight with her spectacular looks. One photo also unveils four of them smiling and posing for the camera. The caption reads, “A much-needed family holiday before the big release. #AK chilling with his family. Lovely pics”.

A much needed family holiday before the big release. #AK chilling with his family. Lovely pics 👌 pic.twitter.com/WYfqhgoZOH— Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 2, 2023

Ajith wore a white shirt, black pants and white sneakers. Shalini chooses to wear a navy blue polka-dotted dress. His daughter can be seen wearing a shimmery blue colour dress. The pictures, without a doubt, show Ajith and his family having a perfect time together.

Several social media users are pouring their love in the comment section. One social media user wrote, “A good actor, a good husband and good father”. Another user commented, “God bless you AK.. Have good health and wealth.. Awesome clicks”. One fan also wrote, “Beautiful family”.

Ajith’s Thunivu is all set to hit the theatres this month. Directed by H Vinoth, the film also stars Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani in lead roles. The film is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Project LLP and Zee Studios, and will also be released in Telugu, titled Thegimu.

