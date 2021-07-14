Ahead of Toofaan and Sarpatta Parambarai, Here's a Knockout Watchlist to Binge On

Boxing seems to be the sports in trend for filmmakers. While Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofaan is releasing this week, Tamil actor Arya will soon be seen in Sarpatta Parambarai, about two clans clashing over boxing in ’70s Chennai. In Toofaan, Farhan plays a goon whose life changes when he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world class boxer. Ahead of the release of these two films on Amazon Prime Video, here’s a list of films on boxing that have left a mark on the audience over the years.

Resurrecting the Champ

The film centers on a fictionalized former athlete portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson, living on the streets of Denver, who attempts to impersonate the life and career of former professional heavyweight boxer Bob Satterfield.

Million Dollar Baby

The 2004 film is directed, co-produced, and scored by Clint Eastwood, who also stars alongside Hilary Swank, and Morgan Freeman. The film follows Margaret “Maggie" Fitzgerald (Swank), an underdog amateur boxer who is helped by an underappreciated boxing trainer (Eastwood) to achieve her dream of becoming a professional.

Rocky

One of the most iconic sports film franchises, Rocky consists of multi-media releases including American boxing sports-dramas, created by Sylvester Stallone. The first film, Rocky (1976), and its five sequels are centered on the boxing career of the eponymous fictional character, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). For the seventh and eighth spin-off-sequels Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018), the series shifted towards Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Rocky’s deceased rival and friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), as the titular boxer with the now-retired Rocky appearing as his trainer.

Raging Bull

This 1980 biographical sports drama film is directed by Martin Scorsese, and adapted by Paul Schrader and Mardik Martin from Jake LaMotta’s 1970 memoir Raging Bull: My Story. The film, distributed by United Artists, stars Robert De Niro as Jake LaMotta, an Italian-American middleweight boxer whose self-destructive and obsessive rage, sexual jealousy, and animalistic appetite destroyed his relationship with his wife and family.

Irudhi Suttru/ Saala Khadoos

The 2016 Tamil-Hindi bilingual sports drama film, written and directed by Sudha Kongara, features R. Madhavan in the leading role as a boxing coach, with newcomer Ritika Singh as an aspiring boxer. Madhavan plays teh role of a talented yet failed boxer who, despite being very gifted in boxing, falls victim to the dirty politics in the boxing association. He eventually becomes a government coach for the national women’s boxing training academy, is falsely charged with sexual harassment in Delhi and gets transferred to Chennai to identify and develop new women boxers.

