News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Spotted Having a PDA Moment

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently spotted showing PDA at an event.

IANS

Updated:February 7, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Spotted Having a PDA Moment
Image courtesy: Twitter

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were recently spotted showing PDA at an event.

During the launch of Kim's SKIMS line in New York City, the couple were clicked locking lips, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Kanye can be seen wearing a denim jacket with a flower print on it. On the other hand, the 39-year-old mother of four wore a fitted taupe turtleneck top with a matching skin-tight latex skirt and heels.

Speaking about the brand and importance of making it available for every body type, she said: "I would always cut up my own shapewear, I would dye them, I would put them in a sink and put tea bags and coffee bags to make them a little darker skin tone. So if I couldn't find shapewear that was my skin tone, what is my daughter going to find when she grows up and needs shapewear?

"I wanted to make a variety of a shade range that I didn't feel was out there in the market place and I've always worn shapewear so I just wanted to modernize it and make it a little bit more comfortable and more durable."

