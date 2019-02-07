LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Date Night

Arjun and Malaika were first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

News18.com

February 7, 2019
Ahead of Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Step Out for a Romantic Date Night
Image credits: Viral Bhayani
One of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors is officially off the market! Following a string of rumoured romances with Arpita Khan, Athiya Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Kapoor is now reportedly planning to settle down with Malaika Arora. The duo was first linked two years back. They continued to step out together in and around Mumbai on multiple occasions since then.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Malaika and Arjun were photographed outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai. The two stepped out for a romantic date night a day after enjoying a lavish party with Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Malaika opted for a check-crop top and red trouser which she teamed with heels. While, Arjun was casually dressed in a white t-shirt and black lower.

Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale. The Internet is also buzzing with reports of their impending marriage.

Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."

Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has confirmed that he is dating Italian model Giorgia Andriani, but wants to take this relationship further without any rush. Talking about his life post divorce Arbaaz told Times Now, "Post my divorce, I’ve had a few scenarios and equations with people, I’ve dated women and some look like they would go maybe little longer than they did but they didn’t happen and I don’t want to rush about anything. At this point of time yes, I am dating and I don’t know where it’s gonna go but people think they know.”

