Ahead of Virat Kohli's Birthday, Anushka Sharma Shares Their Hiking Story Full of Love and Warmth

While most of the celebs party their hearts out on their birthdays, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anusha Sharma prefer to do the different. As Kohli turns 31 on Tuesday, the cricketer went hiking with wife in his birthday week. A day before Kohli's birthday, Anushka took to Instagram to share their hiking story. With a series of multiple photos, the actress penned down a lengthy post writing about their experience of a happy encounter in the mountains.

"Today, during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago. While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea? So we went into the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love. We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers," wrote Anushka in the caption of the pictures.

"Whoever knows Virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine, simple & pure human connection. It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then I don't know what is. A memory we will cherish forever," she added.

The two keep giving fans glimpses into their marital bliss. Recently, the two fasted together on Karva Chauth and shared a picture of them celebrating the festival.

From cheering for Virat at cricket matches to attending events organised by BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), Anushka is spotted everywhere supporting her husband. The actress was last seen in the film Zero, which released in December 2018, and is yet to announce another film project.

