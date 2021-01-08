Ahead of WandaVision, Relive Scarlett Witch and Vision's Iconic MCU Moments with Legends

With the conclusion of phase three, Iron Man passed on his legacy to Spider Man and Captain America chose his long time ally -- The Falcon -- to take up his shield and now it's time that we welcome the new superheroes of Marvel. Taking a step forward, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is all set to begin its phase four and WandaVision is the first in the slate to kickstart the new phase.

But before we step into phase four, dive deeper into the stories of the MCU's most compelling characters with Marvel Studios' Legends. Setting the stage for future events, Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisiting some of their most iconic moments in MCU, it will present individual characters that Marvel fans have come to know and love over the years.

The first in the series is about WandaVision characters -- Wanda Maximoff and Vision -- and their intertwined paths which leads them to their final destination in the unparalleled superhero universe.

Wanda Maximoff

Wanda Maximoff first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a ruthless rival of The Avengers. However, with a certain change in the events, she became their ally powerful ally. Her unusual association with Vision, her strength and powers and her story of cruelty, hardships, loyalties and will be discovered in Legends.

Vision

Unlike Wanda, Vision is an artificial form of life. Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron he chooses to side with humanity and fight for them. It is in Captain America: Civil War that he forms a relationship with Wanda and there starts his quest to understand human life and evolve with them.

In the final film of phase three, Avengers: Endgame, we saw the fate of the two, but what led them here is a mystery to many. Preparing the audience for WandaVision, Legends will join the threads of MCU to remind us of their journey so far.

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends, featuring Wanda and Vision will premiere on Friday on Disney+.