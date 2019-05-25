Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

Ahead of World Cup, Virat Kohli-Farhan Akhtar Attend Gala Night in London

Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and members of the present World Cup squad attended 'Indian Cricket Heroes', a special event that brought together cricketers, business tycoons and Bollywood celebs.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 9:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ahead of World Cup, Virat Kohli-Farhan Akhtar Attend Gala Night in London
Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and members of the present World Cup squad attended 'Indian Cricket Heroes', a special event that brought together cricketers, business tycoons and Bollywood celebs.
Loading...
We'd told you about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dressing up and looking dapper in formal wear for an event in London. Turns out they were heading to the Indian Cricket Heroes, a special event which was a gathering of Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names in cricket including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In the run up to the Cricket World Cup in England, the inaugural edition of Indian Cricket Heroes, a concept by Virat Kohli's agent Bunty Sajdeh, had the present World Cup squad members in appearance alongside few former players, business tycoons and Bollywood celebrities, reported Indian Express. Kapil Dev played one of the hosts at the event, which was attended by members of the Indian cricket team, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan.

The man-of-the-match of the 2011 edition Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion along with his wife Hazel Keech. Representing Bollywood at the event, besides Farhan, were actresses like Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari, actor Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Virat seemed to turn up alone as wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was not spotted at the event.

Take a look at the pictures from the event.



Harbhajan posted a picture with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.



Farhan and Shibani had posted pictures on their respective handles before leaving for the event.



Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Are on Top of the Couple Fashion Game, This Picture is Proof

Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram