Ahead of World Cup, Virat Kohli-Farhan Akhtar Attend Gala Night in London

We'd told you about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dressing up and looking dapper in formal wear for an event in London. Turns out they were heading to the Indian Cricket Heroes, a special event which was a gathering of Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names in cricket including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.In the run up to the Cricket World Cup in England, the inaugural edition of Indian Cricket Heroes, a concept by Virat Kohli's agent Bunty Sajdeh, had the present World Cup squad members in appearance alongside few former players, business tycoons and Bollywood celebrities, reported Indian Express. Kapil Dev played one of the hosts at the event, which was attended by members of the Indian cricket team, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan.The man-of-the-match of the 2011 edition Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion along with his wife Hazel Keech. Representing Bollywood at the event, besides Farhan, were actresses like Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari, actor Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Virat seemed to turn up alone as wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was not spotted at the event.Take a look at the pictures from the event.Harbhajan posted a picture with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.Farhan and Shibani had posted pictures on their respective handles before leaving for the event.Read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Are on Top of the Couple Fashion Game, This Picture is Proof (Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)