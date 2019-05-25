English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ahead of World Cup, Virat Kohli-Farhan Akhtar Attend Gala Night in London
Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev and members of the present World Cup squad attended 'Indian Cricket Heroes', a special event that brought together cricketers, business tycoons and Bollywood celebs.
We'd told you about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dressing up and looking dapper in formal wear for an event in London. Turns out they were heading to the Indian Cricket Heroes, a special event which was a gathering of Bollywood stars and some of the biggest names in cricket including Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In the run up to the Cricket World Cup in England, the inaugural edition of Indian Cricket Heroes, a concept by Virat Kohli's agent Bunty Sajdeh, had the present World Cup squad members in appearance alongside few former players, business tycoons and Bollywood celebrities, reported Indian Express. Kapil Dev played one of the hosts at the event, which was attended by members of the Indian cricket team, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan.
The man-of-the-match of the 2011 edition Yuvraj Singh graced the occasion along with his wife Hazel Keech. Representing Bollywood at the event, besides Farhan, were actresses like Diana Penty and Aditi Rao Hydari, actor Rajkummar Rao with girlfriend Patralekhaa. Virat seemed to turn up alone as wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was not spotted at the event.
Take a look at the pictures from the event.
Harbhajan posted a picture with Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif.
Farhan and Shibani had posted pictures on their respective handles before leaving for the event.
View this post on Instagram
About last night..indian cricket Hero’s awards in london @homeofcricket well done Sanjeev Goenka and whole team for making it happen 🙏 @yuvisofficial @mohammadkaif87 all we need just a partnership like these two at lords on 14 July WC trophy final day then cup will be ours 🏆 TEAM INDIA 💪🏏 #suits @piyush.dedhia
