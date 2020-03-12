Ahmed Khan Calls Kangana Ranaut Female Baaghi, Says Will Work with Her if She Approves His Script

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is all praise for actress Kangana Ranaut. Calling her the "Hero of Bollywood" he has expressed his desire to work with the actress. His comment comes after he met with backlash for saying that Kangana's upcoming film Dhaakad is being shelved because Manikarnika did not do well.

In conversation with Navbharat Times, he expressed his desire to even work with the actress and said, "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

In an earlier interview, Ahmed had shared his reservations about making a female-led action film due to their inadequacy to perform well at the box office. He had further cited the example of Kangana's film Manikarnika and added that the film's makers had suffered "huge losses" and the money used for the film was "wasted" which has now led the makers of Dhaakad to shelve the film.

His comments were met with severe backlash. Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel took to her twitter to bash the Baaghi 3 director, calling him an "atrocious" filmmaker who showed his "hatred for empowered women". Dhaakad's director also confirmed that the film was happening.

Later, Rangoli had shared that while Ahmed had apologised to Kangana and clarified that he was misquoted, they were pushing for a legal notice nevertheless.

Follow @News18Movies for more

