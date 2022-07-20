Ahn Bo-hyun Teary-Eyed As Kim Go-eun Wins Best Actress For Yumi's Cells At Blue Dragon Series Awards

Ahn Bo-hyun is proud of his Yumi’s Cells co-star Kim Go-eun and he is not shying away from letting the world know about it. The actor, on Tuesday night (IST), took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he was moved to tears after he watched Kim Go-eun win the Best Actress award for her performance in Yumi’s Cells at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards.

He shared a picture in which he was seen posing with Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo and a few others at the event and confessed he was teary-eyed after watching Kim Go-eun win. “Yumi got an award and I got teary-eyed,” he wrote. Fans also shared pictures and videos from the awards show and noticed that Ahn Bo-hyun gave the actress a standing ovation and cheered her on.

Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Go-eun not only share great on-screen chemistry in Yumi’s Cells but it seems like their bond off-screen is also one to cherish. The actors have worked together on two seasons of the K-drama and have had fun filming the show.

Last year, Ahn Bo-hyun had opened up about his bond with The King: Eternal Monarch star. “I realized that she was someone who could make you completely immersed in her character. It was to the point where I saw her as Kim Yumi instead of Kim Go Eun. She’s a really great friend,” he said in an interview, as reported by Soompi.

Yumi’s Cells 2 marked the return of Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun but this time, GOT7 member Jinyoung joined them to add an interesting twist to the season. While we are not going to delve in spoilers for those who are waiting to binge watch it, the season ends this weekend.

