CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#SriLanka#MonsoonSession#EknathShinde
Home » News » Movies » Ahn Bo-hyun Teary-Eyed As Kim Go-eun Wins Best Actress For Yumi's Cells At Blue Dragon Series Awards
1-MIN READ

Ahn Bo-hyun Teary-Eyed As Kim Go-eun Wins Best Actress For Yumi's Cells At Blue Dragon Series Awards

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 17:34 IST

Seoul

Kim Go-eun won Best Actress award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards and Ahn Bo-hyun was his biggest cheerleader.

Kim Go-eun won Best Actress award at the Blue Dragon Series Awards and Ahn Bo-hyun was his biggest cheerleader.

Kim Go-eun finds a sweet cheerleader in Ahn Bo-hyun at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards. She won the Best Actress award for Yumi's Cells at the show.

Ahn Bo-hyun is proud of his Yumi’s Cells co-star Kim Go-eun and he is not shying away from letting the world know about it. The actor, on Tuesday night (IST), took to his Instagram Stories and revealed that he was moved to tears after he watched Kim Go-eun win the Best Actress award for her performance in Yumi’s Cells at the 1st Blue Dragon Series Awards.

He shared a picture in which he was seen posing with Kim Go-eun, Han Hyo-joo and a few others at the event and confessed he was teary-eyed after watching Kim Go-eun win. “Yumi got an award and I got teary-eyed,” he wrote. Fans also shared pictures and videos from the awards show and noticed that Ahn Bo-hyun gave the actress a standing ovation and cheered her on.

Ahn Bo-hyun shows his support to Kim Go-eun.
Ahn Bo-hyun shows his support to Kim Go-eun.

Ahn Bo-hyun and Kim Go-eun not only share great on-screen chemistry in Yumi’s Cells but it seems like their bond off-screen is also one to cherish. The actors have worked together on two seasons of the K-drama and have had fun filming the show.

Last year, Ahn Bo-hyun had opened up about his bond with The King: Eternal Monarch star. “I realized that she was someone who could make you completely immersed in her character. It was to the point where I saw her as Kim Yumi instead of Kim Go Eun. She’s a really great friend,” he said in an interview, as reported by Soompi.

Yumi’s Cells 2 marked the return of Kim Go-eun and Ahn Bo-hyun but this time, GOT7 member Jinyoung joined them to add an interesting twist to the season. While we are not going to delve in spoilers for those who are waiting to binge watch it, the season ends this weekend.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

About the Author

Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 20, 2022, 17:34 IST
last updated:July 20, 2022, 17:34 IST