AIIMS and CBI in Agreement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death But More Deliberations Needed, Says Medical Board Chairman

The AIIMS Forensic Medical Board has issued a statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case through its chairman Dr Sudhir Gupta. The team of AIIMS experts are supposed to submit their conclusive findings to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based on viscera test results and recreation of the crime scene at Sushant's residence in Bandra, Mumbai where the actor was found dead on June 14.

In the case of actor's death, AIIMS' Dr Sudhir said, "AIIMS & CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion."

Meanwhile, it is said that the CBI team will hold a meeting with AIIMS medical board in New Delhi in regard with cause of Sushant's death. The case was handed over to the CBI after a Supreme Court ruling on August 19. The central probe agency began collecting evidence from August 22. Recently, the CBI had issued a statement in the ongoing investigation in which they claimed that no aspect has been ruled out as of date.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. The investigation is continuing," the agency said in its statement on Monday.

Other probe agencies that are involved in the case are the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The NCB has so far arrested 18 people in a drugs case related to the death of Sushant.