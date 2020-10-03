AIIMS Forensic Panel Rules Out Murder Claims in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case in Findings Submitted to CBI

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department submitted its report with the CBI in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Sources said the report rules out murder theories in the actor's death probe. The report called it a case of suicide in the department's "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) may continue on the abetment of suicide line of probe, sources told CNN-News18.

The report questioned the absence of the timing of death in the autopsy report and pointed towards the dimly-lit post mortem room at Cooper Hospital, sources said. The report ruled out the poisoning angle in the death of the late actor.

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh said, "The medical report and the charge sheet may say different things, so the medical report cannot be the standalone basis for proceeding in a case."

Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde reacted to the AIIMS panel report and said, "We will wait for the official report, truth cannot be changed."

An AIIMS source had earlier said that the Forensic Board chaired by Dr Sudhir Gupta has submitted its conclusive report with the CBI. The source said that in the conclusive report submitted with the agency, doctors have pointed out the dim lighting in the post mortem room of Cooper Hospital.

Sushant's autopsy was carried out by three doctors of Cooper Hospital on the night of June 14. The source further said that the missing timing of death was another point where the doctors have raised concerns apart from uncertainty about the substance that was found in his stomach.