AIIMS Rules Out Murder Claim in Sushant's Death, Gauahar-Siddharth Clash on Bigg Boss 14

AIIMS forensic panel has ruled out a murder claim in the Sushant Singh Rajput case in its "conclusive medico-legal" opinion to CBI, dismissing the theories of poisoning and strangling. "There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased," said Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Read: AIIMS Forensic Panel Rules Out Murder Claims in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case in Findings Submitted to CBI

Three former contestants – Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan – will make an entry alongside show host Salman Khan on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 14. Ahead of the much-anticipated show begins, Colors TV has shared with fans a glimpse of what all will unfold in tonight’s episode. As can be seen in the promo, Salman will be asking Gauahar about her tweets regarding Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth’s behaviour in the previous season.

Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla Engage in Verbal Clash in front of Salman Khan, Watch Video

TV actress Ankita Lokhande has been sharing a lot of quality time with family amid conveying her emotions after the sudden demise of ex-partner Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent video shared on her Instagram, Ankita thanked the ‘7 wonders of our life’ by posting a family picture along with boyfriend Vicky Jain.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Shares Video with Family and Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Calls Them '7 Wonders of Life'

Sayani Gupta has taken a jibe at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh for his stoic silence on the current state of affairs in the country. Shah Rukh had tweeted a picture of his children to mark Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary on Friday. Quoting his tweet, Sayani urged him to "speak up for the truth" and not "just shut your ears and eyes and mouths."

Read: Sayani Gupta Takes Dig at Shah Rukh Khan's Gandhi Jayanti Post, Asks Him to 'Speak Up for Truth'

Akshay Kumar has broken his silence amid all the claims and allegation on the Bollywood industry following the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Releasing a video on his Instagram page on Saturday, Kumar urged his fans to not judge everyone through similar lenses.

Read: Akshay Kumar Addresses Drugs Problem in Bollywood, Speaks About 'Issues' Post SSR's Death