'Aila Re Ailaa': Sooryavanshi Begins Promotions with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Song

The highly-anticipated action flick Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif is finally coming to theaters this Diwali. The Rohit Shetty directorial was originally scheduled to release in March 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport for long. Fortunately, the makers remained firm on a theatrical release. Now, as Sooryavanshi is just two weeks away from release, the makers are hyping up the movie with promotional songs.

First in line is Aila Re Aillaa featuring the trio of Akshay, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Ajay and Ranveer will be seen in extended cameos in Sooryavanshi. Akshay shared the teaser for the song on his social media handles. All three actors are donning police uniforms, and recreated the popular Singham style dance step for the song.

“This Diwali, come back to cinemas with Sooryavanshi releasing on 5th November. Here’s a teaser of the celebration in store. Aila Re Aillaa song out tomorrow,” Akshay said in the caption of the teaser video on social media.

The makers are also planning on releasing the remake of iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani before the film’s release. The song will feature Katrina and Akshay trying to bring back the magic of the 90s. The original song was performed by Raveena Tandon and Akshay for the 1994 action thriller Mohra.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification has cleared the film with a U/A certificate without making any cuts. The duration of Sooryavanshi is 145 minutes or 2 hours 25 minutes. The film will be released on November 5, and is the first major Bollywood film to release in theaters since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Akshay’s Bell Bottom was released in theaters on August 19, but the film’s box office collection was hampered due to the shutdown of theaters in Maharashtra and some other states.

Rohit and Akshay decided to release Sooryavanshi in theaters only after Maharashtra government allowedresumption of cinema business. Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, after meeting theatre representatives, said cinemas will reopen in the state from October 22.

