Ailing Actor Faraaz Khan's Family Says They'll 'Forever Be Grateful' to Salman Khan for Financial Aid

Ailing actor Faraaz Khan’s family has thanked Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for paying the former's medical bills. Faraaz, who is hospitalised in Bengaluru, remains critical, according to Mumbai Mirror. The actor appeared in films such as Fareb and Mehndi in the 1990s. He is battling for his life after suffering multiple seizures, his family has said.

Faraaz’s family had set up a fundraiser for him online, detailing his illness and listing the hospital expenses as Rs 25 lakh. His younger brother Fahmaan told Mumbai Mirror, “We will forever be grateful to Salman Khan. May God bless him and give him a long life.”

Earlier, actress Kashmera Shah revealed that Salman has been taking care of Faraaz's medical treatment. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “You are truly a great Human Being. Thank you for taking care of Faraaz Khan and his medical bills. Actor Faraaz Khan of Fareb game is in critical condition and Salman has stood by his side and helped him like he helps so many others. I am and will always remain a true admirer. If people don’t like this post I don’t care. You have a choice to unfollow me. This is what I think and feel. I think he is the most genuine person I have ever met in this film industry @beingsalmankhan.”

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had also urged her followers on Twitter to help raise funds for Faraaz's treatment. “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well,” she wrote in her tweet.