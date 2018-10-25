English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aiming to Release 'Dabangg 3' Towards 2019 End, Says Arbaaz Khan
A lot of work on ‘Dabangg 3' has been done, said Arbaaz Khan.
File photo of Arbaaz Khan.
Actor Arbaaz Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming "Jack & Dil", says he is aiming to release his next production venture "Dabangg 3" at the end of next year.
Regarding "Dabangg 3", which stars Salman Khan, Arbaaz said in Mumbai on Wednesday: "A lot of work on ‘Dabangg 3' has been done. We have almost locked script of the film. We have almost locked cast and technicians for the film. Now we are doing pre-production of the film where we will finalise shortlisted songs, we will start production designing of the film and after that, we will do recce of locations.
"We will start shooting the film by the end of February or in the beginning of March next year. We are aiming and hoping that we will be able to release the film by end of next year."
After his divorce with actress Malaika Arora, there have been rumours that Arbaaz is dating Georgia Andriani and that they may tie the knot soon.
Reacting on that, Arbaaz said: "If people are talking about my relationship, let them talk. It doesn't mean if they talk about me then I will get married or not get married. Things will happen when they are destined to happen. I know what is happening in my life. When I feel I have to give some personal information about my life, then I will do that... Whether it's about my marriage or anything.
"I don't know from where people get this kind of information about whom I am dating or not dating. They shouldn't speculate about anyone's personal life. But people have freedom to talk about anything, so let them talk. I have been working in this industry for 22 years, so I know which thing I have to take seriously and which are things I have to ignore."
In "Jack & Dil", Arbaaz plays a possessive husband who hires a detective (Amit Sadh) to keep an eye on his wife, played by Sonal Chauhan.
The film is written by Sanjeev Dutta and directed by Sachin P Karande, and is slated to release November 2.
