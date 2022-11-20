Aindrila Sharma Passes Away: Bengali Actress' Last Post Dedicated To Boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away on Sunday at the age of 24. She was hospitalised on November 1 following a brain stroke. She suffered from an intracranial hemorrhage and underwent left frontotemporoparietal decompressive craniotomy surgery. She shared her last Instagram post was shared a day before she had the stroke, on October 31, and it was dedicated to her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury.

In the picture, Aindrila and Sabyasachi stood together and posed for the camera. While Aindrila appeared to be in between a hearty laugh in the picture, Sabyasachi had a perplexed expression on his face. She shared the post with the caption, “My reason to live ♥️ (written in Bengali) Happy birthday @sabyasachi_3110."

The comments section is now filled with tributes for her. Several social media users prayed that she rest in peace.

Aindrila had previously shared several pictures with Sabyasachi, who is also an actor, on Facebook and Instagram. She would not shy away from showing her support for him and his work. In the past three weeks, Sabyasachi had been giving fans updates about her treatment. He was sharing information about her recovery on Facebook.

During her treatment, Sabyasachi took to social media and urged everyone to ‘pray for a miracle.’ He wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human."

For the unversed, Aindrila was a two-time cancer survivor. She made her acting debut with Jhumur and appeared in TV shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also a part of a few OTT projects as well.

News18.com offer our condolences to Aindrila’s family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.

