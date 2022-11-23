Aindrila Sharma's Sister Asks 'Who Will Love Me Unconditionally' in Emotional Note to Late Actress

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma passed away earlier this week, leaving her fans, followers and family members in shock. Her sister Aishwarya Sharma took to her social media handle to share a photo with the late actress and penned a heartbreaking note. In the letter to her sister, she described how the latter was always there for her, took care of her and fought the whole world for her. She also expressed how dependent she was on her late sister.

She wrote in Bengali, “It’s been a long time, now come soon sister. Without you I am crippled. Guess who will dress me up ? Who will take my picture ? Who will understand the unspoken words from my mouth? Who will fulfill all my heart desires like Aladdin’s wonder lamp? Who can I hang out with ? Who to party with? Who can I stay up all night watching movies and chat with? Who can give me the right advice? Can you tell how many plans we still have? Who will love me unconditionally ? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me?"

“I don’t have any best friend except you. You are my life force. In this 24 years, I have not learnt to do anything on my own sister. I know you are selfish but your elder sister is very helpless without you. Come to me soon sister. I am waiting. ❤️" she concluded.

Take a look at her post:

She also shared a video of Aindrila from the hospital where she could be seen in a jolly mood despite being unwell. For the unversed, Aindrila is a two time cancer survivor. She wrote, “The other name of Strength, courage, war, victory is my sister ❤️"

Prior to this, she shared a childhood photo of them where the two sisters can be seen holding each others’ hands.

Aindrila Sharma made her acting debut with Jhumur and appeared in TV shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also a part of a few OTT projects as well. Fans offered their condolences to the family via social media.

