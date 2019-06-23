Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
Deepika Padukone lived up to her reputation of a generous star when she was asked to show her ID at the Mumbai airport. Watch the video.
(Image: AFP)
Everyone loves Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood's superstar is one of the most well-liked people in India for a reason, and here's yet another example of her amorous kindness, generosity, and good spirits.
The actress lived up to her reputation of a generous star when asked to show her ID at the Mumbai airport. Deepika was catching a late-night flight on Friday. She was entering the airport when the airport security stopped the actress and asked her to show her ID. Deepika, who didn't hear the security at first time, turned back as he repeated himself. The actress then politely asked the security, "Chahiye? (Want the ID?)," before simply digging it out from her handbag.
The actress' gesture has taken the Internet by storm, with many fans praising her for throwing no starry tantrum at all. Watch the video:
Deepika recently finished shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. The film will release on January 10, 2020.
Deepika will also be a part of husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film '83. Ranveer will play ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will play Dev's wife, Romi.
Based on India’s cricket World Cup win in England in 1983, the film will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration since 2018’s superhit Padmaavat and their wedding in November.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor Film is Unstoppable, Earns Rs 22.71 Crore
- Will Do My Best to Support Cricket in Canada: Yuvraj Singh
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
- Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo of Dogs Doing Yoga and Calls it 'New India', No One Knows Why
- 'Dr. Marijuana Pepsi': Woman Who Refused to Change Unusual Birth Name Gets PhD
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s