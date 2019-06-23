Take the pledge to vote

Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet

Deepika Padukone lived up to her reputation of a generous star when she was asked to show her ID at the Mumbai airport. Watch the video.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet
(Image: AFP)
Everyone loves Deepika Padukone. The Bollywood's superstar is one of the most well-liked people in India for a reason, and here's yet another example of her amorous kindness, generosity, and good spirits.

The actress lived up to her reputation of a generous star when asked to show her ID at the Mumbai airport. Deepika was catching a late-night flight on Friday. She was entering the airport when the airport security stopped the actress and asked her to show her ID. Deepika, who didn't hear the security at first time, turned back as he repeated himself. The actress then politely asked the security, "Chahiye? (Want the ID?)," before simply digging it out from her handbag.

The actress' gesture has taken the Internet by storm, with many fans praising her for throwing no starry tantrum at all. Watch the video:

Thy shall always obey rules 👍 #deepikapadukone

Deepika recently finished shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Based on acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal's life, Chhapaak will see Deepika portray the character of Malti. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

Deepika will also be a part of husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film '83. Ranveer will play ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will play Dev's wife, Romi.

Based on India’s cricket World Cup win in England in 1983, the film will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration since 2018’s superhit Padmaavat and their wedding in November.

