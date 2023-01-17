Aisha Sharma Looks Breathtaking in White Monokini, Flaunts Her No Makeup Look; See Pic

Tuesday morning began with a cup of refreshing coffee for actress Aisha Sharma. Dazzling in a white monokini, the Satyameva Jayate star shared a string of sun-kissed photographs on Instagram and fans are loving it. With no makeup on, Aisha Sharma flaunted her gorgeous skin as she was seen relaxing on an off-white mattress. Keeping her unfiltered self on display, Aisha Sharma sips coffee from a quirky mug in one photo. Another sees her sharing a shy smile while posing for the camera.

“Caffeine is a stimulant & so am I,” Aisha Sharma captioned her new sun-embracing photos. Take a look at the post here:

Within a few hours, the pictures have amassed over sixty-six likes on the photo-sharing application, prompting many to drop multiple compliments in the comment section of the post. A user wrote, “Coffee is love,” while another added, “Haye garmi.”

In a subsequent story, Aisha shared a glimpse of the new post with another poignant caption that read, “You like me for my photo, I like me for my wit. We are not the same.”

Aisha Sharma’s love for fitness is no secret to fans. The actress often takes to social media to urge and motivate her followers toward leading a healthy lifestyle. In a similar instance, on Tuesday afternoon, the Bollywood diva posted an inspiring note about fitness on the internet. “Not my words but true. A fit body cannot be bought. It has to be earned. You have to do the work. You have to earn it. Wealth always isn’t about financial wealth. Physical health is also wealth,” she articulated.

Aisha Sharma first made her onscreen appearance in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Ik Vaari. She then appeared in 2018 in Milap Zaveri’s action drama Satyameva Jayate opposite John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee. Ever since then, she has been featured in multiple music videos including Harrdy Sandhu’s Kudiyan Lahore Diyan, Arjun Kanungo’s Rangrez, and more. Aisha has also collaborated with her sister Neha Sharma for the reality web show titled Shining with the Sharmas for the platform Social Swag.

