Aisha Sharma Looks Sensuous As She Flaunts Curves In Sexy Pictures On Instagram

Aisha Sharma raised temperatures for her fans on Instagram when she posted a couple of pictures showcasing her curves. Aisha, who has acted in a couple of Bollywood films, is actress Neha Sharma’s younger sister. Aisha made her big-screen debut in Satyameva Jayate, in which she was paired opposite John Abraham.

While Aisha is still new to Bollywood, but she has been making waves on social media. Her photos, videos and reels on Instagram are a huge hit with her fans. Aisha regularly posts workout videos and photos of her cycling and chilling on her building’s terrace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25)

Her sexy pictures in shorts, bikinis and hot photo shoots are a rage with her followers on social media.

Recently, Aisha and Neha were in Goa for the former’s birthday and posted a series of sultry photos. While Neha sent temperatures soaring in the white bikini set, which she paired with a pink shirt casually thrown on her shoulder, Aisha looked even hotter in a white swimsuit, which flaunted her curves, and she posed in yellow dress that made her look divine.

Aisha even posted photos of herself sunbathing in a yellow bikini by the beach, her face covered in a straw hat. The pictures from their Goa trip sent temperatures soaring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aisha (@aishasharma25)

Aisha has earlier, too, been noticed on Instagram for her stunning photo shoots, in which she has looked anything but super chic. Her photos have on multiple occasions gone viral, with fans showering her with love.

