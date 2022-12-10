Aishwarya Baspure Returns to Kannada Television This Show

Aishwarya Baspure is a popular face of the Tamil and Kannada Television industries. She came into the limelight after appearing in the Kannada television show, Yaare Nee Mohini. She played the negative character of Mohini. The character was loved by the viewers. The actress took a break from work during Covid-19 lockdowns, but has again returned with two TV serials — Sathya and Olavina Nildana. This time also, she is playing negative roles in both the projects. Viewers have already started loving her characters in these shows.

In Sathya, she is playing the role of Malavika. Her character is seen blackmailing Karthik with false accusations.

Sathya is a Tamil language serial, which features Ayesha and Vishnu in the lead roles. The series airs on Zee Tamil and also streams on the digital platform Zee 5. This show is an official remake of the Odia serial, Sindura Bindu. The show revolves around Sathya, a tomboy, who looks after all the responsibilities in the family. Later, with some major twists and turns of events, she got married to Prabhu — a rich man with a big family.

On the other hand, in Olavina Nildana — Aishwarya plays the role of Devika. Her character manipulates the heroine with mind games. Olavina Nildana is a Kannada language serial, which is airing on Colors Kannada. It stars Ameeta Sadashiva Kulal and Akshay Nayak in pivotal roles, and is bankrolled by Shruti Naidu.

The series deals with current-generation youngsters’ approach towards marriage. It also highlights how the mindsets of youth have changed over the years regarding families’ involvement in a couple’s life.

Although Aishwaryais currently seen in both series, there are rumours she is doing guest appearances in both. But, now we have to wait and watch if she continues in both in the long run or not.

