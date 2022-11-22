Aishwarya Lekshmi Flaunts Her Desi Avatar In This Ethereal Green Saree

Aishwarya Lekshmi has cultivated a huge fanbase with her acting chops in Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Time and again, the actress has proven her mettle as a versatile performer in several films. A social media buff, Aishwarya leaves no opportunity to stay in touch with her fans by sharing her whereabouts with them.

Recently, the Ponniyin Selvan star made fans stop dead in their tracks as she flaunted her desi avatar in a string of pictures on Instagram. In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen all decked up in a green saree with intricate embroidery and mirror work.

The 32-year-old exuded elegance in the ethereal saree, which she accessorised with statement gold earrings and a chunky ring. In terms of her makeup, she wore a nude shade of lipstick and applied a thin stroke of eyeliner. Perfectly blushed cheekbones and flawless eye makeup completed her captivating look.

Check out Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Instagram post below:

With her latest pictures, the actress left social media users in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. As soon as the actress shared the pictures on Instagram, several fans lavished her with immense love in the comments section of her post. One user gushed, “Goddess.” Another commented, “Pure definition of beauty.” “Gorgeous,” remarked a third user.

A few days ago, Aishwarya Lekshmi unveiled the trailer of her upcoming film, Matti Kusthi. Directed by Chella Ayyavu, the film stars Aishwarya and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles.

Doctor-turned-actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is popular for movies like Varathan, Mayaanadhi, and Kaanekkaane. She made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Aishwarya has also won several prestigious awards, including the SIIMA Best Actress Award for Varathan and the Best Actress Malayalam Award at the 10th SIIMA Awards for Kaanekkaane, among others.

Up next, besides Matti Kusthi, she also has Christopher, King of Kotha and Ponniyin Selvan: 2 in her kitty.

