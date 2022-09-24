Aishwarya Lekshmi Shares Cute Images With Elephant From Sets Of Ponniyin Selvan 1

Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will soon be seen in director Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. She will be playing the role of the fierce Poonguzhali.

The shooting of the film has already been completed and it is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. Meanwhile, the actress shared a few pictures from the sets of Ponniyin Selvan. In the pictures, the Mayaanadi actress is seen in a bathrobe sitting on an elephant.

Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “I am going to try and do a count down of sorts, and share a few of my fav memories from the shoot! Precious Moments of being Poonghuzali! Here is one with my Santa.” Seeing the cute post of the actress, fans showered heart emojis in the comment box.

See the pics:



Currently, the Ponniyin Selvan team is busy with promotions in full swing. Two days ago, the actress shared her promotional look with her fans. Aishwarya was seen in a sky blue Anarkali suit. She chose nude makeup and open hair and completed her look with a black bindi.

Sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, “Ponniyin Selvan 1 promotion at Trivandrum was truly unforgettable! Thank you to every single person who turned up at Nishagandhi that night! I love you all 3000.”

Seeing the photos, fans complimented their favorite actress and showered red hearts and fire emoticons on the comment section.



Ponniyin Selvan 1 is an upcoming Tamil period action film. The movie is bankrolled by Ratnam along with Allirajah Subaskaran under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The movie features a cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Prathiban.

After this, Aishwarya also has the Malayalam movie Kumari and Christopher in her kitty.

