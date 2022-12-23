Aishwarya Lekshmi's Unique Indo-Western Colour-block Kurta is Fans' Favourite Now

Aishwarya Lekshmi is gradually making her mark in the Tamil and Malayalam film industry. After starring opposite Vishnu Vishal in the Tamil sports drama Gatta Kushti, she is all set to share screen space with Mammootty next in B Unnikrishnan’s Christopher. The actress is on a roll lately, with nine releases this year including Godse, Captain, Ponniyin Selvan: 1 and Kumari. Despite being busy with a string of projects, Aishwarya manages to stay connected with her fans by sharing her whereabouts with them on social media.

Recently, the 32-year-old actress left her admirers floored by posting a streak of pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram. In the photos, Aishwarya is seen rocking an indo-western kurta set by the fashion label Anasi. Her outfit comprised a tangerine and white colour-block kurta, designed like a shirt, featuring a collar, along with matching tangerine pants. She teamed up her kurta set with chunky pearl earrings and a pair of strappy nude heels.

In terms of her makeup, the Kumari star opted for a dewy look with a nude base, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks and glossy lips. A mid-parted hairdo left open in soft curls rounded off Aishwarya’s effortless look. The actress looked all things stunning, as she struck several poses for the camera in this indo-western outfit. She captioned her post, “Ye kaali kaali aankhen ________ Ye gore gore gaal.________Ye tikhi tikhi nazaren. ________Yeh hirni jaisi chaal…… Activity for the day: Fill in the blanks with Tooruru Tooruru.”

The kurta set donned by Aishwarya is from the collection named Seher by Anasi. The ethereal ensemble is listed for about Rs 4,000 on the brand’s official website. Check it out, here.

In October, the clothing label posted a video of two fashion models donning the same outfit on Instagram. While Aishwarya accessorised the kurta set with pearl earrings, the models complemented it with statement gold earrings. As opposed to Aishwarya’s nude heels, the models sported a pair of transparent block heels to complete their look.

“An ensemble that personifies the joy of Tangerines and Cream. Inspired by the tangy, delightful, and contrasting combination, this outfit plays on colours, shapes, and symmetry. Effortless to style, this set is truly versatile and extremely chic,” read the outfit’s official description by Anasi.

Who do you think wore this indo-western ensemble better? Aishwarya or the models?

