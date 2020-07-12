Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Jaya Bachchan Test Negative for Coronavirus

The coronavirus antigen test reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have come negative, confirmed the hospital sources to News18. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for Covid-19 virus. They have been admitted to the hospital after showing mild symptoms.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that he has been tested positive for the virus. He wrote, "I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests , results awaited.



All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Soon after, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted the news of him being tested positive. He wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."