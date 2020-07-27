Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan Discharged from Hospital After Testing COVID-19 Negative

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested COVID-19 negative. The two have been discharged from the hospital and will return home, informed Abhishek Bachchan via Twitter. However, he and father Amitabh Bachchan will remain in hospital under the supervision of the medical staff.

Thanking fans for their constant prayers for his family, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Earlier this month, Aishwarya, 46, and his eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya had tested positive for COVID-19. The actress and her daughter were living in isolation at home after testing positive, however, on July 17 they were shifted to Nanavati after complaints of breathlessness and mild fever.

Big B was the first to confirm his hospitalisation on Twitter on July 11, followed by Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Big B has been sharing his thoughts from the hospital as he recovers from the virus. His latest post on Instagram is a black and white photo of himself with a kiss filter. The caption is a reflection on how easy it is to make enemies if you are successful.

