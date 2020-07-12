Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Not Showing Symptoms

On Saturday, actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had taken to Twitter to announce that they had been tested positive for Covid-19. Now, it has been reported that actress Aishwarya Rai has also been tested positive.

A source told News18 that Aishwarya was not showing symptoms and their family doctors will assess the situation and decide whether hospitalisation is necessary.

It was previously reported that Aishwarya and her daughter were tested negative, however according to the results of the family's swab test, the duo has been found Covid-19 positive.

Other members of the family, inccluding Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The Bachchan's had previously taken a rapid antigen test after displaying mild symptoms. Amitabh, 77 and Abhishek, 44 have been admitted to Nanavati hospital Mumbai.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19. They are stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said. Two residences of the actor - Jalsa and Janak - have been sealed and declared containment zone.

Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital as well as outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area. After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.