Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Leave for Cannes 2022; Fans Call Their Daughter 'Gorgeous'

It’s officially time for Cannes 2022! Taking place from May 17 to May 28, the Cannes Film Festival this year will play host to several Bollywood stars. These include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nayanthara, and more. While Deepika has already reached Cannes, Aishwarya was seen making her way to the prestigious film festival with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the family was photographed at the Mumbai airport. Aishwarya was seen wearing an all-black ensemble for their journey while Aaradhya opted for a pink hoodie and a pair of denim pants. Abhishek, with a tikka on his forehead, was seen wearing a blue hoodie and a pair of denim pants.

The family posed for the cameras while Aishwarya ensured Aaradhya was close to her. A video of their arrival was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. Fans took to the comments section and not only showered Aishwarya and Abhishek with love but also praised their daughter Aaradhya. While a fan called her ‘gorgeous’, another was surprised to see how quickly she’s grown up.

“Her daughter is gorgeous,” read a comment. “She has grown soo fast…” added another. A third one also noticed Aaradhya posing for the cameras with ease and wrote, “Little one loves stardom.”

Aishwarya is a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival. Over the years, the actress has represented India for a cosmetic brand on the Cannes red carpet. Aishwarya has made the headlines a number of times for her looks at the event. A few of her memorable looks include her Cinderella-like gown at the Cannes 2017 red carpet event and her butterfly dress in Cannes 2018.

This is also not the first time that Abhishek will be accompanying Aishwarya at the prestigious film festival. They’ve walked the red carpet a few times in the past.

