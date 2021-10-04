Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Sport Long Coats During Paris Outing, See Pics

Aishwarya Rai is busy taking over the city of Paris. The former Miss World took off to the city of love last week to attend the Paris Fashion Week 2021. Joined by husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya began her first international trip after more than a year’s time, on Friday. The Bachchans always give major family goals, attending the biggest gatherings around the world, together.

Visuals of the clan’s arrival in the French capital have taken over the internet. More importantly, the world cannot stop talking about Aishwarya’s enigmatic look in a pure white ensemble at the L'Oreal show, which was an outdoor runway show hosted by PFW. Another series of paparazzi pictures and videos showing the Bachchan family at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, is doing rounds on the internet.

Read: Aishwarya Rai Walks Ramp at Paris Fashion Week in ‘Tradition-Meets-Modern’ Ensemble

Aishwarya, who will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, stole the show in a blue ensemble with intricate embellished detailing. The actress wore denim jeans and opted for a bright lip colour and on-fleek eyeliner.

Abhishek opted for an all-black look - coat, pants and face mask. Aaradhya looked cute in a jacket layered over a frock and a crossbody bag.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns At Paris Fashion Week, See The Diva Rule The Runway In These Pics

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya clicked at the Mumbai airport, last week.

At the L'Oreal Paris show, Aishwarya walked hand-in-hand with Helen Mirren. On the runway, she was also joined by Australian star Katherine Langford, singer-actress Camila Cabello, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, among many other distinguished personalities.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Aishwarya will fly to Dubai from Paris to attend the Expo 2020 where she will lead the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program, along with Aja Naomi King, Aseel Omran and Mona Zaki.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.