Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are Made for Each Other in These Throwback Pics from her Baby Shower
Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007. The couple was blessed with a daughter in 2011.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Ethereal As Abhishek Bachchan Looks On In Their Baby Shower, See Pics
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood who are going 12 years strong now. The two tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.
A few pictures from Aishwarya's baby shower recently resurfaced on the internet and the couple looks ethereal at the grand event. In the series of pictures, Aishwarya can be seen dressed as a royal queen, sitting on the throne as hubby Abhishek stands beside side. The two can be seen twinning in golden outfits.
Aishwarya, particularly, looked divine with her embellished gold jewelry and Gajra clad hairstyle. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya's mother Vrinda stands with an Aarti thali in her hands. In another one Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have been captured on the stage, blessing Aishwarya. In one cute moment, Abhishek was snapped helping Aish adjust her gajra.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback: @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb’s baby shower pics 🌈 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . ________________________________.#aishwaryaraibachchan #abhishekbachchan #bachchan #aaradhyabachchan #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodactress #actresses #bollywood #latestbollywood #amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan #dubai #saraalikhan #rekhaji #kartikaaryan #delhi_igers #weddingdress #sareeblouse #sareefashion #indianwedding #indian #brahmastra #chhapaak #diljitdosanjh #nehakakkar #msdhoni #sachintendulkar #srk #shahrukhkhan _________________________________
The two were blessed with a baby girl, named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2017. Their little one is often seen with her mom and dad, dressed up like a Barbie doll with her fancy dress and hair bands.
View this post on Instagram
❤❤❤❤ . . . . . . . . . . . #shilpashetty #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachan #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachan #aaradhyabachchan #aradhyabachchan #bachchan #ananyapanday #aeyankhan #janhvikapoor #navyananda #shanayakapoor #suhanakhan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #madhuridixit #kareenakapoor #shahidKapoor #superstarsinger #salmankhan #aradhyabachchan
A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aaradhyabachchan_) on
Throw beck memory ❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . . #shilpashetty #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachan #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachan #aaradhyabachchan #aradhyabachchan #bachchan #ananyapanday #aeyankhan #janhvikapoor #navyananda #shanayakapoor #suhanakhan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #madhuridixit #kareenakapoor #shahidKapoor #superstarsinger #salmankhan #aradhyabachchan
A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aaradhyabachchan_) on
View this post on Instagram
❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . . . . #aishwaryarai #aishwaryaraibachan #amitabhbachchan #abhishekbachan #aaradhyabachchan #aradhyabachchan #bachchan #ananyapanday #aeyankhan #janhvikapoor #navyananda #shanayakapoor #suhanakhan #saraalikhan #kartikaaryan #madhuridixit #kareenakapoor #shahidKapoor #superstarsinger #salmankhan #aradhyabachchan
A post shared by Aaradhya Bachchan (@aaradhyabachchan_) on
During a media interaction at the India Today Conclave East 2018, Abhishek had revealed how the love flourished. He said, "I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends from then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that.”
Talking about when things got serious and Aish's motherhood he was quoted as “Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” Abhishek said, adding, “Aishwarya is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?
- Marvel Eyes Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop Opposite Jeremy Renner for Disney+ Hawkeye Series
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo