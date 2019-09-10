Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are Made for Each Other in These Throwback Pics from her Baby Shower

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood who are going 12 years strong now. The two tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

A few pictures from Aishwarya's baby shower recently resurfaced on the internet and the couple looks ethereal at the grand event. In the series of pictures, Aishwarya can be seen dressed as a royal queen, sitting on the throne as hubby Abhishek stands beside side. The two can be seen twinning in golden outfits.

Aishwarya, particularly, looked divine with her embellished gold jewelry and Gajra clad hairstyle. In one of the pictures, Aishwarya's mother Vrinda stands with an Aarti thali in her hands. In another one Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan have been captured on the stage, blessing Aishwarya. In one cute moment, Abhishek was snapped helping Aish adjust her gajra.

The two were blessed with a baby girl, named Aaradhya, on November 16, 2017. Their little one is often seen with her mom and dad, dressed up like a Barbie doll with her fancy dress and hair bands.

During a media interaction at the India Today Conclave East 2018, Abhishek had revealed how the love flourished. He said, "I first worked with Aishwarya in my initial films. We first worked together on Dhai Akshar Prem Ke. We were friends from then. We were dear friends. We were simultaneously doing another film, Kuch Na Kaho. We always had a close friendship, and in time, it evolved into something more than that.”

Talking about when things got serious and Aish's motherhood he was quoted as “Things took a serious turn during Umrao Jaan. After that, I proposed to her and then we got married and now we have a beautiful daughter, Aaradhya,” Abhishek said, adding, “Aishwarya is dedicated to whatever she does, be it acting, or as a mother.”

