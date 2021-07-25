Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Meet R Sarath Kumar's Family in Puducherry

Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan recently visited South actor, politician R Sarath Kumar’s family in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. In the pictures surfaced on the internet, Bachchan family can be seen posing with Sarath and his daughters Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Pooja Sarathkumar.

Varalaxmi shared pictures from the get-together on Instagram. She wrote alongside, “Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night… none other than the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the handsome hunk Abhishek Bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan."

She continued, “Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love. It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us… may god shower all his blessings on your family."

“Thank you daddy for making this happen. I think Pooja Sarathkumar is still recovering from the shock!!! Hahah #fangirl," she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar (@varusarathkumar)

Reportedly, Aishwarya has resumed shooting for Mani Ratnam’s upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, co-starring Sarath in Puducherry earlier this week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here