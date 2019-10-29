Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Planning Roman Vacay for Her 46th Birthday?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who recently played hostess to the Bollywood's finest in the grand Diwali party at the Bachchan residence Jalsa, will be turning 46 on November 1. The ever-beautiful actress always has something special lined up for her birthday. And this time they would be heading to the beautiful Italian city of Rome.

A source has been quoted by Mid-day saying, "On Sunday, the Bachchans hosted a grand Diwali bash at home that went on till the wee hours of the morning. After a round of merry-making last night, Aishwarya, Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya will leave for Rome tonight. The doting husband has planned a week-long holiday, which will be a mix of business and pleasure. Aishwarya has an event lined up in the Italian capital on October 30 to mark her 20-year association with a Swiss watch brand."

"It will be a dual celebration as the brand officials have arranged a special birthday gala for her, with Abhishek and Aaradhya in attendance. After that, the trio will explore Rome and possibly the Vatican City over the next three days. He has already zeroed in on an exotic venue where they will ring in Ash's birthday on the night of October 31. Last year too, he had hosted a surprise birthday bash in Mumbai after which the trio headed to Goa for a getaway," the source added.

Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and will start shooting for it soon. According to reports, the actress will play the double role of Nandinee, a manipulative woman who plots the fall of the Chola empire, and her mother, Mandakini Devi- a mute queen.

Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, will be next seen in The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn. He is also part of a film which has multiple storylines with different characters in each separate story. The yet untitled film is being directed by Anurag Basu.

